Search near Alewife station fails to locate man wanted in incident at Billerica restaurant

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A massive search near Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon failed to locate a man who is wanted in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Billerica, authorities said.

Troopers were searching between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2 for a suspect in a domestic incident involving a woman at Riverview Restaurant on Nashua Road in Billerica but they were unable to track him down, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a tweet, state police wrote, “Search has ended with negative results.”

Billerica police said the suspect fled Riverview with the woman and a BOLO was issued in an effort to determine their safety.

There have been no criminal charges filed in connection with the incident.

An investigation is being led by Billerica police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

