Cincinnati, OH

Stylist Alli Robben Is a Triple Threat

By Heather Spinks
cincinnatimagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a go-getter comes naturally to Alli Robben, the young entrepreneur hoping to leave a fashionable impression on Queen City. Her self-motivation allows her to not only manage one but three businesses that she loves. “I couldn’t love what I do more, and that is where I find a lot of...

www.cincinnatimagazine.com

Fox 19

Sauce Gardner gifts mom brand new Mercedes Benz

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is doing what all sons should be doing - showing their mom the utmost love and appreciation. The former Univerity of Cincinnati standout defensive back posted photos of him gifting his mom a new Mercedes Benz on Tuesday. Sauce wrote that he...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Veteran Cincinnati restaurateur opens wine bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran vendor of wine has opened his latest shop and bar in the heart of Cincinnati's O'Bryonville neighborhood. Tim Shumrick, who opened his first wine shop in Hyde Park in 1975 and ran Chateau Pomije until it became the Art of Entertaining in 2009, has returned to O'Bryonville with the opening of Annata Wine Bar at 2021 Madison Road.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Treasure Hunter Locates Lost Pirate Riches in Cincinnati Park?

A treasure hunter in search of an apocryphal stash of lost pirate riches believes that he has located the horde's hiding spot in a Cincinnati park. According to a local media report, Adam Means' quest began two years ago when the personal trainer found himself out of work due to the pandemic and began looking into tales of legendary lost treasures. "It was something else to kind of occupy my time," he recalled, "but then I got more into it." One particular story that piqued Means' interest was that of a horde of riches that a steamboat pirate had purportedly hidden in what is now Cincinnati's spacious Eden Park. Intrigued by the possibility that the account could be true, the trainer-turned-treasure hunter set about trying to find it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 24-26

Join us for a Pride weekend kickoff, bike the Madeira Criterium, find food and liquor fests you’ll love, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at these weekend events. Hundreds of pro and amateur cyclists ride through downtown Madeira for this 11th annual race, and there’s plenty of kids’ racing and family-friendly fun, too. Find race details and registration information here.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Urban Roots Podcast Returns for Second Season

Cincinnati, like so many other cities, has shifted and changed through the years. Buildings continue to spring up and businesses come and go as new generations of Cincinnatians shape their homes and make their own marks on the city. Through this change, many stories are seemingly forgotten to time. That’s where Urban Roots comes in.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Scene

Kings Island's Top 25 Rides, Ranked

We at Scene love Kings Island in Cincinnati, but we also know that some of the amusement park's rides and attractions are simply better than others. To figure out which rides and attractions were the best, we asked a Kings Island super fan who gave us their honest opinion. While everyone's rankings will vary, this fanatic says these rankings are as objective as he can manage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
moversmakers.org

30-year-old arts nonprofit, co-founder nominated for five regional Emmys

Just in time for its 30th anniversary, Learning Through Art has received five regional Emmy nominations. Four of the nominations are for the performing arts literacy program, “Books Alive! For Kids.” A fifth nomination was made in the community service category, and recognizes Kathy Wade, the organization’s co-founder and CEO.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Laundry Love gives hope to communities

CINCINNATI — As prices increase for just about everything due to inflation and gas prices, some people are looking to cut costs wherever they can. Thanks to Laundry Love, people won’t have to go without clean clothes. What You Need To Know. Laundry Love provides free or reduced...
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

What’s That I See? Cans From Dead Low?

There are several big things in the works for Dead Low Brewing over in California, Ohio. Some of the new updates are things that I’m sure you’ve seen if you follow them on social media – but the last one? It’s a brand spanking new off the secret rumor wire that all of us Cincinnati Beer Bloggers subscribe to. Dead Low Cans? We’ll get there, in just a minute.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Betsy Ross among four honorees by Ohio Valley Emmy group

Betsy Ross, a former ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Cincinnati TV news anchor, will receive the prestigious Silver Circle award from the Ohio Valley chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the Emmy Awards. The Connersville, Ind., native is one of four TV veterans to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
JamBase

Dead & Company’s Bill Kreutzmann Exits Cincinnati Concert Early

Dead & Company continued their Summer Tour 2022 on Wednesday at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann sat out the second set and encore due to a pulled muscle with Jay Lane filling in for the Grateful Dead founding drummer. . Kreutzmann, guitarists Bob Weir and John Mayer,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

"Put that down!" Homeowner confronts man swiping plants from porch

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man caught on camera taking plants from a porch got the surprise of his life when the homeowner emerged and chased him off. "Put that down. Put that down! Get the hell out of here!" the homeowner can be heard telling the man as he chases him down the steps of his Upland Place home in East Walnut Hills Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

