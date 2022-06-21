Florida Keys 15-Year-Old Arrested for Social Media Threats

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act sped through congress following a string of mass shootings in the U.S. It was passed by the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. "From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings and we don't even hear about, the number of people killed every day in the streets,” said President Biden. “Their message to us was do something and how many times I heard that, just do something. For God's sake, just do something. Well today, we did."

