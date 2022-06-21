ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Florida Keys 15-Year-Old Arrested for Social Media Threats

By Brian Hamacher
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old in the Florida Keys was arrested after authorities said he posted a video on Instagram showing himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats. The teen, who is from Marathon, was...

SCDNReports

Florida Husband Arrested For Murder

Florida Husband Arrested For MurderSCDN Graphics Department. Florida Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his wife. Police say they responded to a well-being check in the 900 block of Ballard Street around 9 am to Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene ASPD Officers and SCFD first responders found Nhu Quynh Pham dead in the bathtub of her apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: How Much Florida Drivers Would Save With a Gas Tax Holiday, Abortion Rights Advocates Protesting in South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. How Much Would Drivers in Florida Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out. This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.
FLORIDA STATE
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Firearms Instructor Speaks Out About Bipartisan Gun Bill

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act sped through congress following a string of mass shootings in the U.S. It was passed by the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. "From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo, Uvalde and for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings and we don't even hear about, the number of people killed every day in the streets,” said President Biden. “Their message to us was do something and how many times I heard that, just do something. For God's sake, just do something. Well today, we did."
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Florida Supremes asked to order Renatha Francis, who may soon join them, off a case for bias

The lawyer for a woman who filed an ethics complaint against Judge Renatha Francis wants the Florida Supreme Court to order Francis off her case. Delray Beach attorney Margherita Downey filed a petition Thursday asking the court to consider her claim that Francis, a West Palm Beach family court judge, has shown such extreme bias against Angela Bentrim that Bentrim fears she won’t be treated fairly in ongoing court battles with her ex-husband.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

One dead, multiple injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A California woman is dead and multiple others injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Fountain. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 231 at Owenwood Road and tried to turn and cross southbound traffic. That’s when another vehicle hit the front side of the turning vehicle.
FOUNTAIN, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania man killed in multi-vehicle crash in The Villages

A 72-year-old Pennsylvania man has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in The Villages. The Edensburg, Pa. man was driving a sport utility vehicle at 5:35 p.m. westbound in the outside lane of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard where several other vehicles were stopped for traffic at a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Williston man failed to slow for traffic and crashed into the rear of the Pennsylvania man’s SUV. The SUV was pushed into six other vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.
THE VILLAGES, FL
NBC Miami

Where Your Small Children Can Get a COVID Vaccine in South Florida

Following a CDC recommendation for all kids 6 months to 4 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many parents are wondering where they can take their children for the first dose. While there was much confusion after Florida was revealed as the only state to not pre-order the vaccine,...
FLORIDA STATE

