ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5

By ZEKE MILLER, JOSH BOAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYc2f_0gHbzrIf00
1 of 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic Tuesday to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend.

Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children in the last major age group ineligible for vaccines, hailing it as an important pandemic milestone that will support the country’s recovery. While anyone aged six months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children’s pediatricians to administer them.

“The United States is now the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old,” Biden said at the White House.

Addressing parents, Biden said, “I encourage you to talk to the doctor after you make a plan to get your child vaccinated.”

Biden also delivered a thinly veiled criticism of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who blocked his health department from ordering and delivering pediatric vaccines in his state, a move the White House said delayed the availability of shots for kids under 5.

“Let’s be clear: Elected officials shouldn’t get in the way and can make it more difficult for parents who want their children to be vaccinated and want to protect them and those around them,” he said. “This is no time for politics. It’s about parents being able to do everything they can to keep the children safe.”

Earlier Tuesday, he and first lady Jill Biden met with newly vaccinated kids and their parents at Church of the Holy Communion in southeast Washington. As he handed out hugs to kids, Biden spoke of his youngest grandson, Beau, aged two, being newly eligible for vaccination.

“Everybody knows I like kids better than people,” he joked.

In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha predicted that universal eligibility for vaccines would be a “huge psychological milestone” for the country as it seeks to emerge from two years of pandemic disruption.

“When the President came into office, he was very clear, he said over and over again, that he wanted to make sure that every American had the access and availability of these life protecting vaccines,” he said. “We are now at the point where that vision, that expectation that mission can now be fulfilled.”

Comments / 15

Chris Rain
5d ago

Only one in league with Lucifer can one condone such a monstrosity thing, and in the end the devil will turn on them according to their deeds.

Reply
9
Michael Lankford
5d ago

that child's parents should be arrested for letting that creepy old man put hands on that child

Reply
5
Robbie Burton
5d ago

and then tomorrow he's going to be saying oh it's all right to have an abortion

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The White House#Republican
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fake Atlantic headline spreads on social media

CLAIM: The Atlantic published an article with the headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall” after President Joe Biden fell on Saturday as he tried to dismount his bicycle. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Atlantic did not publish such an article, a spokesperson for the media outlet confirmed...
POTUS
Reason.com

After $6 Trillion in COVID Spending, Team Biden Is Still Complaining About a Lack of Pandemic Funds

Between March 2020 and March 2021, Congress passed about $6 trillion in spending that, at least in theory, was intended as pandemic relief. The first $4 trillion was passed with bipartisan support under President Donald Trump, but the final tranche was passed early in President Joe Biden's presidency on an entirely partisan basis. Biden, with the help of then-new Democratic majorities in Congress, wrote and passed what would become a $2 trillion spending bill, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), that the White House billed as a "comprehensive plan to address the public health crisis and resulting economic crisis."
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Fifty House Republicans urge White House against implementing ammo ban

Dozens of House Republicans have reached out collectively to the White House to express concerns about a recent report that the Biden administration is considering a specific ammunition ban, which an official has already denied. The Biden administration informed Winchester Ammunition that “the government is considering restricting the manufacturing and...
POTUS
The Independent

Chasten Buttigieg slams Lauren Boebert for attacking husband Pete amid 2-month-old son being on ventilator

The husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg furiously attacked Congresswoman Lauren Boebert as a hypocrite for tweeting about her support of fathers for Father’s Day after she previously mocked Mr Buttigieg for taking paternity leave.Chasten Buttigieg tweeted his scathing remark at Ms Boebert on Wednesday, highlighting the congresswoman’s Father’s Day Twitter message while noting that she had found the time to join in the homophobic mockery of his husband while their adopted infant son was still hospitalised months after his birth.“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children's hospital when you attacked my husband for being with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Considers Whether Hispanic/Latino Should Be A Racial, Not Ethnic, Classification

The AP reports that the Biden administration is considering changes to official OMB racial and ethnic classifications. The most prominent proposals are to change the Hispanic/Latino category from an ethnic to a racial category, and to add a new MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) category. I will write about the latter in a later blog post, but here I will focus on the Hispanic/Latino classification.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy