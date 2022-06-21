ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PODCAST » Draft Predictions On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

By Casey Holdahl
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much preparation, the 2022 NBA Draft is finally upon us. And after watching the Trail Blazers' preparation for the last month as they've determined the best way to maximize the seventh, 36th and 57th picks, a Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl, sat...

