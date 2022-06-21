IU Bloomington Goes Through Tense Graduate Student Worker Labor Dispute
Indiana University Bloomington has been going through a months-long graduate student labor dispute, with many student graduate workers staging a labor strike for four weeks in April, asking for union recognition from the IU administration and an official process to discuss benefits, higher wages, and fee reduction, The Herald-Times...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton school board says anger and frustration surrounding district curriculum is misplaced after a packed meeting Monday night. Several people turned out to voice their concern over what they perceive to be divisive lessons planned for the Linton-Stockton School Corporation. School leaders say there is no cause for concern.
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools across Indiana are feeling the pressure to fill open teaching positions as the fall school year approaches. School leaders say if they aren't filled, it could impact your child's education. "This is the time of year where we're looking for those applicants, we are looking,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A defense attorney who handles firearm cases said Thursday a new Supreme Court ruling does not affect reciprocity among states. Benjamin Jaffe, an Indianapolis defense lawyer who handles firearm and self-defense cases, told News 8 the court’s ruling does not change the rules for Indiana gun owners who travel to the state of New York.
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
Eli Major has been told more than once that the view from his office is the best in Indiana. His desk is adjacent to an east-facing window. Just outside, native birds visit feeders and wildflowers sprawl across the lawn. Beyond the flowers and feeders, a pathway leads to a grand vista looking over Brown County’s rolling hills.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Indiana Senator Todd Young says he hopes to support the gun reform bill being finalized in the Senate. Young cautions he still needs to see the final language, but he says he’s supportive of plans to help states with so-called red flag laws like Indiana’s. The framework outlined by negotiators a week ago would offer states funding to train courts and prosecutors on how to enforce the laws, which allow family members to request a hearing on whether someone poses a risk of violence and should temporarily surrender any firearms.
Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.
COLUMBUS – Officers with the Columbus Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team have been delivering “Compassion Kits” to homeless individuals in the community during this hot weather. On Tuesday, three members of the team, Officer Cody Wooten, Officer Jackie Recarte, and Officer Zach Romero, were out delivering...
Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, June 16, at Bell Trace Senior Living Center in Bloomington. She was born in Jasper to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. Basilla attended Jasper High School. She moved to Indianapolis to work for Lake Central Airlines. In Indianapolis she met and married Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She and Kenneth adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967. She later worked in the school cafeteria and for several years and for Mayflower Moving Company in the bookkeeping department. She and Ken enjoyed travel, camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting many of Randy’s activities, including baseball, and Indiana University sports. Upon her retirement in 1998 she moved to Bloomington where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and volunteered at Opportunity House and other local charities. She was active in the activities of her two grandchildren and kept close ties to extended Jasper and Michigan families. She moved to the Bell Trace Senior Living Center and became active in various events and activities and enjoyed a number of close friends there.
The family of an Indianapolis woman killed in an eight-vehicle accident this month said her death could have been avoided. Reports how mother of four, Kiana Burns, 28, died after Kelli Anderson drove 50 to 60 miles over a center median and slammed into Burns’ Pontiac G6, causing a pile-up at a red traffic light. Burns was transported to nearby hospital, where she was removed from life support two days later.
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington’s Community Farmers’ Market is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Showers Common at 401 North Morton Street. Come out and find some summer treats and enjoy live entertainment while you are there. Summer Squash – Summer squash is harvested when immature, while...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
Above Time Coffee Roasters LLC, a Bloomington-based coffee business run by controversial Schooner Creek Farm co-owner Sarah Dye, is facing criticism over alleged use of neo-Nazi imagery and language. After Dye announced Above Time’s launch on Instagram and posted the business’s first tweet on May 9, commenters began questioning the...
OOLITIC, Ind. – A Muncie man faces multiple charges in Lawrence County after police say he followed a mother and daughter at a Dollar General store before trying to lure the child into his car. The incident happened Sunday evening at a Dollar General store on Hoosier Avenue in Oolitic. The mother told police she […]
In March, Long’s Bakery on the near west side of Indianapolis was named to Thrillist’s list of “The 32 Best Donut Shops in America.” The Indy staple has been a must-stop for locals and out-of-towners alike for over six decades. The third generation of the Long family is currently operating the bakery, and pretty soon, the next generation will take over.
