Chief Robert Rufo Jr. is very proud to announce that the Woburn Police Department is a recipient of a $100,000 Cummings Foundation Grant. The grant will be used towards the development of a Woburn Police Aerial Drone Unit. We would like to send our sincerest thanks to the Cummings Foundation and Cummings Properties for their continued support of our community and our Police Department. We truly appreciate the partnership that has developed over the years. For more information on the Cummings Foundation please visit www.cummingsfoundation.org.

WOBURN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO