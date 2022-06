LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He hit .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBIs in 107 games over that span.

