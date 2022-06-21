ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy

By DON BABWIN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6LLY_0gHbNknK00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or they've committed minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man.

The new policy adheres closely to a draft policy put in place after those shootings and gives the department something it has never had: permanent rules about when officers can and can't engage in an activity that can endanger themselves, those they're chasing and bystanders.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said he expects the new policy will make the officers and the public safer, as has happened in other cities with similar policies.

“The impact on crime has been studied (and) we can look back at what has made officers safer, has made communities safer for over a decade,” he told reporters at a press briefing on the policy, which he expects to be in place by the end of the summer after all officers receive training.

Under the policy, officers may give chase if they believe a person is committing or is about to commit a felony, a Class A misdemeanor such as domestic battery, or a serious traffic offense that could risk injuring others, such as drunken driving or street racing.

Officers won't be allowed to chase people on foot if they suspect them of minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public. But they will still have discretion to chase people who they've determined are committing or about to commit crimes that post “an obvious threat to any person."

Perhaps most significantly, the policy makes clear that the days of officers giving chase just because someone tries to avoid them are over.

“People may avoid contact with a member for many reasons other than involvement in criminal activity,” the policy states.

The names of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who were armed when they ran from police in separate March 2021 pursuits, are not mentioned in the news release announcing the policy or the policy itself. But those pursuits — particularly that of Alvarez — cast a shadow over the policy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded that the department create an interim policy after the shootings and the county’s top prosecutor harshly criticized police over the Alvarez pursuit. It also appears that the police department took pains to prohibit just that kind of foot chase.

Under the policy, the chase of Alvarez would apparently not have been allowed for two key reasons. First, when police chased him for a traffic violation they knew who he was and where he lived, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters in March when she announced that the officers involved in the two shootings wouldn't be charged. Second, officers are no longer allowed to chase on foot people who are suspected of the kind of minor offense that led to the chase.

The policy includes a number of circumstances in which an officer must call off a chase, including a requirement that the pursuit must end if a third party is injured and needs immediate medical attention that can’t be provided by anyone else. If officers realize they do not know exactly where they are, which is possible in a chaotic situation in which they are running through alleys and between houses, they must stop. And if they find themselves unable to communicate with other officers, because they drop their radios or for another reason, they must stop.

The policy also makes a point of reminding officers that they or their supervisors will not be criticized or disciplined for deciding against a foot pursuit or calling one off — the significance of which a law professor who has studied the department and was part of a legal team that successfully fought the city over its refusal to release video of a police shooting said can't be overstated.

“How do you change the culture that you have to chase those bad guys no matter what, no matter how dangerous to everyone who is around you?" University of Chicago Law Professor Craig Futterman said. ”You create polices that make it so you can't be disciplined, chewed out, criticized for following a policy and not engaging in an inherently dangerous act."

Officers are also prohibited from provoking chases, such as by employing a tactic in which they speed in their squad cars toward a group of people, stop suddenly and jump out “with the intention of stopping anyone in the group who flees.”

The city has been waiting for a policy since long before the shootings of Toledo and Alvarez.

Five years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing report saying that too many police chases in the city were unnecessary or ended with officers shooting people they did not have to shoot. And three years ago, a judge signed off on a consent decree that included a requirement to adopt a foot pursuit policy.

The city also had plenty of evidence about the dangers of foot pursuits, including a Chicago Tribune investigation that found that a third of the city's police shootings from 2010 through 2015 involved someone being wounded or killed during a foot pursuit.

Police officials have denied any suggestion they have been dragging their feet, pointing out that the department has met the established deadlines.

But Chicago has not taken the lead on the issue, with other major cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, already having implemented foot pursuit policies and Futterman said the department has resisted following suit for years despite knowing how dangerous foot pursuits can be.

Still, he praised the department.

“Lives have been lost and having one (foot pursuit policy) and having one that has some teeth ... will save lives,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed witness in murder case under the instruction of jailed defendant: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing the only witness in a murder case at the request of the defendant who was being held in Cook County Jail. Kyrell Pittmon was 19 years old when he shot a cellphone store owner in Humboldt Park, killing him in the presence of Chicago police officers who chased him and opened fire but missed, prosecutors said in court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 21, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 21-year-old was standing outside around 1:20 a.m. when gunfire struck her in the arm in the 5800 block of West Adams Street, according to police. She was transported to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
truecrimedaily

Chicago man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and chaining woman in abandoned home

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man was taken into custody a month after a woman was found chained up inside an abandoned home on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Police Department announced Joel Cammon was located and arrested June 21 by members of the department as well as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

Indiana man sentenced to 51 months in Chicago VA hospital shooting

CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man with schizophrenia was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday, six months after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a rifle that he fired at a VA hospital on Chicago’s Near West Side three years ago. Bernard Harvey, 43, was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, shortly after he fired several rifle […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Police Shooting
CBS Chicago

Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan near Chicago Skyway; lanes shut down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chicago Skyway interchange late Wednesday. The gunfire happened around 5 p.m. – the height of the afternoon rush – on the outbound Ryan. After the shots were fired, two men were seen running from the scene. A weapon might have been thrown away. Two left lanes were blocked in then express lanes as of 6 p.m. An ambulance also came and went from the scene. The motive for the shooting – whether road rage, a targeted event, an accident, or something else – remained unknown late Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCJJ

Chicago man facing weapons charge after throwing suitcase over bridge

A Chicago man faces weapons charges after a witness saw him throw a suitcase over an Iowa City bridge. An officer responded to an accident in the area of East College and Gilbert Street Monday at 6:23 pm. During the investigation, a witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg threw a suitcase over the bridge. Other officers located the suitcase, and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
cwbchicago.com

It took Chicago police nearly an hour to respond to information about a wanted bank robber in the Loop. Six minutes after they arrived, he robbed another bank.

How shorthanded are Chicago’s local police districts?. Last week, it took a dispatcher 20 minutes to find an available officer when a Loop bank worker called 911 to report that the man who recently robbed their branch was standing outside. The wanted man was gone when police eventually arrived....
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy