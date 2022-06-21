ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

By Marley Manoukian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunrise Women's Clinic, Sidney had a garage sale Friday, June 17 from 3–7...

Richland County Sportsmans Club Car Show

Saturday, June 18, the Richland County Sportsmans Club held their 3rd Annual Car Show at Moose Park. Pictured: Duane Handford accepted the 1st place trophy along with His wife, Angie, and their two girls for his 1959 Chevy Apache. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
4th Of July Celebrations Across The Area

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.
SIDNEY, MT
Road To Recovery Tour

Skyler Ray and Kala Mulcahy stopped in to Veteran's Memorial Park, Sidney, June 14 on their 36 stop Road to Recovery Tour. Ray and Mulcahy's songs are about recovery and relationships, making them near and dear to both performers. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
Area Teens Attend Youth Camps

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual youth camps at Ft. Peck Lake June 8–11. Over 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the camps. The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy's Camp & Girl's Camp ran from Thursday–Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
SIDNEY, MT
Poison Hemlock Confirmed in Richland County

An area of poison hemlock has recently been confirmed in Richland County. This plant is toxic to livestock, wildlife, pets, and humans making proper identification and management important. Poison hemlock is a deep tap rooted biennial that can grow from three to eight feet tall. This plant is in the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND

Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND, passed away on June 15, 2022, at McKenzie County Medical Center, Watford City, ND. Rick was born on May 8, 1952, to Norman and Marion (Riek) Sanford. He was the youngest of the couple's four children, all of whom went on to attend college. Norman built, owned, and operated Park Lanes Bowling, Watford City, ND, from roughly 1959 to 1965. At the ripe age of nine, Rick bowled a 208 at that same Park Lanes Bowling Alley. A picture of young Rick hung on the wall of the bowling alley commemorating this one of his many accomplishments.
WATFORD CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Man injured in Williston rollover crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.
WILLISTON, ND
Sidney, MT
KX News

Epping man arrested for murder in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — David Handeland, a 58-year-old male from Epping, has been arrested for the murder of Leslie Anne Lyon, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, June 19, regarding a shooting in Williams County. Upon arrival, Deputies found that Lyon had been […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND

