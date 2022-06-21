Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND, passed away on June 15, 2022, at McKenzie County Medical Center, Watford City, ND. Rick was born on May 8, 1952, to Norman and Marion (Riek) Sanford. He was the youngest of the couple's four children, all of whom went on to attend college. Norman built, owned, and operated Park Lanes Bowling, Watford City, ND, from roughly 1959 to 1965. At the ripe age of nine, Rick bowled a 208 at that same Park Lanes Bowling Alley. A picture of young Rick hung on the wall of the bowling alley commemorating this one of his many accomplishments.
