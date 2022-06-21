Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO