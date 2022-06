On June 21 at approximately 9:22 p.m. there was a vehicle crash on the intersection of Hwy 2 and 34th St W (Hwy 2 near mile marker 21) in the city of Williston. A 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 21. A 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling east along 34th St. W. The Dodge entered the intersection of Highway 2 and 34th St. W, traveling east across Highway 2. The Dodge failed to yield the right of way to the GMC. The Dodge struck the GMC on the driver side causing the GMC to roll. The GMC came to rest in the east ditch on its wheels. The Durango came to rest in the intersection of the northbound lanes of Hwy 2 and 34th St. W.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO