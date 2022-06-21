ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Point, MT

99th Annual Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede July 7-9

By Anna Garcia
roundupweb.com
 2 days ago

The Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede will celebrate its 99th year July 7-9, in Wolf Point, hosted by the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit 2020 Medium Rodeo of the Year committee along with the many dedicated Stadium committee and...

www.roundupweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
roundupweb.com

Area Teens Attend Youth Camps

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual youth camps at Ft. Peck Lake June 8–11. Over 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the camps. The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy's Camp & Girl's Camp ran from Thursday–Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
SIDNEY, MT
roundupweb.com

4th Of July Celebrations Across The Area

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.
SIDNEY, MT
roundupweb.com

Richland County Sportsmans Club Car Show

Saturday, June 18, the Richland County Sportsmans Club held their 3rd Annual Car Show at Moose Park. Pictured: Duane Handford accepted the 1st place trophy along with His wife, Angie, and their two girls for his 1959 Chevy Apache. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy