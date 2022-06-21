99th Annual Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede July 7-9

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual youth camps at Ft. Peck Lake June 8–11. Over 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the camps. The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy's Camp & Girl's Camp ran from Thursday–Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
