Sidney, MT

Road To Recovery Tour

By Marley Manoukian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyler Ray and Kala Mulcahy stopped in to Veteran's Memorial Park,...

Savage Summer Soirée, July 9

On Saturday, July 9 there will be a day of outdoor games, food, drinks and music for the Savage Summer Soirée presented by the Burns Creek Inn!. Also included in the fun will be Cornhole tournament that will consist of two person teams, $40 a team entry fee and sign-ups at Burns Creek Inn. Warm ups for the tournament will start at noon while the tournament starts at 1 p.m. and has single elimination. Proceeds from the tournament will go to Savage Inc. to help improve the Savage Community.
BRANDON FOSTER
Sunrise Women's Clinic Garage Sale Fundraiser

Sunrise Women's Clinic, Sidney had a garage sale Friday, June 17 from 3–7 p.m. to help fund their Baby Boutique. Pictured: Jan Buller, Karen Sivertson, and Juliana Evans sold bags of clothing for $5 and everything else for $1 unless otherwise marked. They also joyfully offered water, lemonade, and tours of the clinic. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
SIDNEY, MT
Area Teens Attend Youth Camps

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their annual youth camps at Ft. Peck Lake June 8–11. Over 100 youth and 30 leaders from the Glendive Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended the camps. The youth came from Sidney, Bainville, Watford City, Miles City, Poplar, Wolf Point, Jordan, Glendive, Plentywood, Ekalaka, and Glasgow. The Boy's Camp & Girl's Camp ran from Thursday–Saturday. The older teenagers who were assigned as Youth leaders arrived on Wednesday to set up camp, plan activities, and organize the groups of youth that they would supervise.
SIDNEY, MT
4th Of July Celebrations Across The Area

The 4th of July, our nation's Independence Day, is just around the corner. There are family-friendly events to attend in celebration all around the area. The Sidney Jaycees are holding the 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The events start at noon. There will be a car show, hot dog eating contest, carnival games, a dunk tank, a family photo booth, prizes, food, and craft vendors. Everyone will have a chance to create military care kits with non-perishable items, toiletries, and a letter of thanks to be sent overseas to active military as part of the Patriotism Project. Markers and other items to decorate the boxes will be available as well. Admission is free. The judging for the car show is people's choice and runs from noon–4 p.m. There is a $25 fee to enter a vehicle and all cars are welcome. There will be fireworks for the first time in years at dusk. For more car show information contact Wayne Wick at 406-480-3219 and for more event info message Sidney Jaycees on Facebook.
SIDNEY, MT
WREC & EARC Field Days Set for July

Williston and Sidney have held annual field day tours for many years to showcase their involvement and research with agriculture. It is now that time of year where research centers are planting seeds in the ground and getting ready to present new ideas and studies to the public. The Williston...
SIDNEY, MT
Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND

Richard (Rick) Lane Sanford, 70, Watford City, ND, passed away on June 15, 2022, at McKenzie County Medical Center, Watford City, ND. Rick was born on May 8, 1952, to Norman and Marion (Riek) Sanford. He was the youngest of the couple's four children, all of whom went on to attend college. Norman built, owned, and operated Park Lanes Bowling, Watford City, ND, from roughly 1959 to 1965. At the ripe age of nine, Rick bowled a 208 at that same Park Lanes Bowling Alley. A picture of young Rick hung on the wall of the bowling alley commemorating this one of his many accomplishments.
WATFORD CITY, ND
Richland County Sportsmans Club Car Show

Saturday, June 18, the Richland County Sportsmans Club held their 3rd Annual Car Show at Moose Park. Pictured: Duane Handford accepted the 1st place trophy along with His wife, Angie, and their two girls for his 1959 Chevy Apache. (Photo by Jaymi Mozeak)
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
KFYR-TV

Man injured in Williston rollover crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.
WILLISTON, ND
American Legion Donates to Legion Baseball

Alan Seigfreid for American Legion Adjutant Richland Post #12, Sidney, presented a $500 check to Scott Sturgis, Richland Patriots American Legion baseball team coach for team equipment on Tuesday, June 7. (Submitted photo)
SIDNEY, MT
KX News

Epping man arrested for murder in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — David Handeland, a 58-year-old male from Epping, has been arrested for the murder of Leslie Anne Lyon, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, June 19, regarding a shooting in Williams County. Upon arrival, Deputies found that Lyon had been […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

ND Highway Patrol investigating overnight crash in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information pertaining to a crash in Williston resulting in both minor and serious injuries. The crash occurred on June 21st at approximately 9:22 p.m. Three individuals were involved in the accident across two vehicles, a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 GMC Sierra. The […]
WILLISTON, ND

