ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What You Can Do To Prepare For Severe Summer Weather?

By Anna Garcia
roundupweb.com
 2 days ago

1. Build an emergency kit. 2. Create an Emergency plan–Very important. 3. Shelter in Place...

www.roundupweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Summer Weather Dangers to Watch Out For

Lightning dangers increase in the summer due to more thunderstorms and outdoor activities. Summer heat and sunshine can be deadly if precautions are not taken. Flash flooding is an underestimated hazard during the spring and summer. Rip currents, high surf and waterspouts need to be watched for at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Combo Of Heat & Severe Thunderstorms Today

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday, with a chance of severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Wednesday's tropical-like humidity could increase rainfall totals, creating a risk for localized flooding, with eastern areas such as Kingston and Ottawa most at risk for the dangerous conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

July weather pattern update

La Niña continues to plug along across the equatorial Pacific and is now likely to hold on into the fall and winter based on the latest guidance. This will certainly be factored once again into our fall and winter seasonal outlooks. Intense heat continues to broil the south-central and...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Thunderstorms warning as temperatures fall after heatwave

The Met Office has urged people to stay indoors where possible as the south of England is struck by a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms.As temperatures plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32C, the forecaster issued a lightning warning that it has only used a “handful” of times before.Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.“Lots of places in the UK have seen a temperature drop of about 10 to 15 degrees in some places, which is massive.This latest...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Late-season snow and cold give parts of Northeast a taste of winter

Never mind that it was just a few days before the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere --Old Man winter brought wintry scenes and deadly nighttime cold to the higher terrain across the Northeast over the weekend. The frigid conditions were so extreme in some locations across New England that several hikers had to be rescued, and one hiker was pronounced dead due to severe hypothermia near Andover, Maine.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/23 Thursday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see showers mainly N&W with the activity fizzling out through the afternoon. Around here, it will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower in the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s. Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow's a better looking day with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s).Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot again with highs in the upper 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy