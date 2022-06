US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking to ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said that “unacceptably high” inflation is “locked in” for the rest of the year, especially after it accelerated to a four-decade high of 8.6% in May. According to Yellen, the reason for this high inflation is a combination of disrupted energy supply because of the war in Ukraine and a lack of goods coming from China, which has been dealing with COVID lockdowns. Yellen also added that “these factors are unlikely to diminish immediately.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO