Dua Lipa, who has been performing all over the globe for her "Future Nostalgia" tour, took a break from her electrifying Balenciaga lace catsuits to wear this custom neon-green Coperni dress while taking the stage during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach. Lipa worked closely with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco to source the minidress with a built-in bodysuit by Coperni's Arnaud Vaillant. She finished the ensemble with fishnet tights and pink-and-orange Puma platform sneakers, which appear to be a new drop from her Flutur collection with the athletic brand. Her dancers were also sporting metallic leather quilted trainers in the same silhouette. The "Potion" singer joined a lineup of performances at the France-based event, showing off her knack for blending her sultry style with comfort.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO