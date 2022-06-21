Joe Rogan’s take on Joe Biden falling from the bicycle has the internet in stitches

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO