FORT LAUDERDALE – With the current worker shortage, building an employment pipeline is more important than ever. That's part of the catalyst behind the Summer Youth Employment Program through Career Source Broward."In Wild Sea I was a hostess, a food runner, I helped with a little bit of everything, in HR, file, scan, and inventory today, I've been inserting things," Alexia Bynes said.It's been just three days on the job for 18-year-old Bynes at the Riverside Hotel and she's learned about 6 different positions. Bynes joins 16-year-old Kendrick McNair also working at the hotel. It's the first job for both...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO