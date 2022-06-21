A Doctor Tells Us The Simple Habits You Should Be Doing In The Morning To Boost Your Metabolism

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 5, 2022.

Improving and speeding up your metabolism is impossible to do overnight, but by practicing consistent morning habits every day, you can help your health and weight loss progress in the long run.

For three simple steps to add to your daily routine after waking up, we spoke with doctors and health experts— registered dietitian Shena Jaramillo, MS, RD, doctor in clinical nutrition and registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar , DCN, RDN, FAND, health, wellness and weight loss expert Dr. Catherine Toomer and holistic well-being consultant and doctor of oriental medicine, De’Nicea Hilton Harper . Read on to learn why their advice can do wonders for your metabolism over time. Even if you’ve heard these essential tips and steps before, they’re definitely worth repeating and committing to.

The Most Crucial Morning Routine Step: Don't Skip Breakfast!

We've all been there— we're running late, have a few minutes to get ready and rush out the door to make it to work on time. If you've ever underestimated the importance of a daily, healthy breakfast or just don't think you need it, experts say avoiding this could be affecting your weight loss goals and overall health more than you might realize.

Sitting down and dedicating time to eat breakfast, Jaramillo says, is the best way to promote a healthy metabolism. "Many individuals skip breakfast which can slow metabolism as the body may not feel it can trust to be fed through the day," Jaramillo says.

This, she says can "also cause overeating later in the day," which defeats the purpose of your other routine steps to lose weight, support your metabolism and prioritize your overall health.

Step 2: Make Time For Exercise

Exercising after you wake (even a brief walk or some stretching) can immensely improve your day and help you start it off with energy as opposed to pressing snooze and feeling sluggish later.

Robertson notes that "exercising for at least half an hour in the morning and consuming green or black tea can be useful in enhancing your metabolism." To attain long-term results, he adds, "stick to the routine and stop eating unnecessary food." (Eating a healthy, consistent breakfast every day can help with that).

The impact of daily exercise (especially in the morning) is greater than you might think, Escobar explains. "Muscle burns more calories than fat throughout the day, so having more muscle can burn more calories even while resting." Also, she adds, movement can help to "increase the metabolism after you stop moving."

If you're not sure how to work out in the morning or what will work best for you, Toomer recommends "muscle toning exercises and stretching" every morning. She says this can help with overall physical improvement and stress reduction throughout the rest of your day.

Step 3: Connect With Yourself With Deep Breathing Exercises

Whether you do this right after waking, after breakfast or after exercising, allowing yourself time to instantly de-stress will greatly impact not only your metabolism, but also your mental health.

So many of us feel stressed about our impending day and work week when we wake up. Harper encourages stopping or sitting down every morning for a few minutes to practice deep breathing for self-care.

"You may naturally breathe shallowly and with the intentional breaths, you're starting movement throughout the body, including peristalsis in the digestive system which is under the direction of the vagus nerve," explains Harper.

"To tone the vagus nerve (and active the digestive system), inhale for 5 seconds, hold for 6 seconds and exhale for 7 seconds." She then says to repeat this 10 times.

Overall, changing your morning routine might not be an easy adjustment at first, but these tips might inspire you to prioritize your health and start your day off with your own best interest in mind. These steps can help you calmly prepare for the day and encourage a healthier metabolism and digestion.