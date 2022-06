BRADENTON BEACH – Planning and Zoning Board members have rejected a rezoning ordinance that would change some residential properties to mixed-use, asking that it be rewritten to reflect the board’s previous consensus to rezone to two-family residential (R-2). The ordinance that Building Official Steve Gilbert and City Planner Luis Serna presented on June 15 proposed rezoning more than 20 properties from Highland Avenue to Gulf Drive and from Second Street North to Cortez Road. The properties are zoned R-3 (multi-family residential) and city staff recommends rezoning them to mixed-use (MXD).

