It’s a Thursday evening and Inca Social is hopping. The 18-seat cocktail bar is packed as two mixologists crank out margaritas and various riffs on Peru’s signature quaff, the pisco sour. A dozen more diners gab away alongside the ceviche bar, where a cook tosses cubes of raw mahi-mahi with leche de tigre (a “tiger’s milk” marinade of lime juice, fish stock and chilies), diced sweet potato, corn nuts, cilantro and red onions. Servers negotiate the narrow passages between tables to gather and sing “Happy Birthday” to one raucous party of 10, and then another.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO