Man held after woman and son fatally stabbed in London

A police van guards a cordoned off street Photograph: NurPhoto/Sipa USA/PA Images

A man has been arrested after a woman and her five-year-old son were stabbed to death in north London on Tuesday.

The woman, believed to be 37, and her child were found with stab wounds at a property in Brookside South, Barnet at 1.37pm.

Metropolitan police officers, paramedics and the London air ambulance attended but the pair could not be saved and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said, and an investigation has been launched by the Met’s specialist crime command unit.

The victims and the arrested man were known to each other, police confirmed, and the PA news agency reported that forensics experts were still at the scene on Tuesday night.

A section of the road was cordoned off with officers patrolling it, escorting shocked residents in and out, while the entrance to a property on the same road was also taped off, with an officer standing outside.

What appeared to be forensics van was parked outside, and people in blue scrubs were seen gathering outside.

Ch Supt Sara Leach, policing commander for the north-west of London, including Barnet, said: “The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died, and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.

“Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody.

“While they are keeping an open mind as to what has taken place, I would like to reassure residents in the local area that there is nothing to indicate, at this stage, that anyone else was involved in this incident.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital as the investigation moves forward.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 101 with the reference 3590/21JUN. Alternatively, it can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.