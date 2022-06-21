Chicken Salad Chick Ponders West Little Rock Location

This bride and groom did all the planning themselves for their summer wedding at the recently opened, Venue At Oakdale, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tia and John kept their wedding design modern, clean, and minimalist, which made a statement when paired with the great white canvas of their setting. It was a beautiful day for their friends and family to leisurely roam the expansive grounds of their venue and enjoy one another. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos by Stephanie Parsley Photography. Vibrant Occasions Catering came in with an international fusion cuisine menu full of flavor and many options for guests to enjoy. Sherwood Florist & Every Blooming Thing pulled this design together to create the white wedding of this couple's dreams. You can see all the gorgeous images in the full gallery here!

