Major news regarding Deshaun Watson dropped Tuesday with the announcement that 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the Browns QB have been settled. "Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson with the exception of four, have settled," said attorney Tony Buzbee. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO