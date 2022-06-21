ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Banner being removed at German art show in antisemitism feud

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — An Indonesian art collective's banner that was widely criticized as containing antisemitic elements was covered up at a major art show in Germany and was to be taken down on Tuesday, officials said.

The large installation by Taring Padi, titled “People's Justice," drew objections after it was put up in a central square in the city of Kassel as part of the documenta contemporary art show.

Criticism centered on the depiction on the banner of a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel's intelligence agency.

On Monday, the Israeli Embassy in Berlin said it was “appalled by the antisemitic elements” that were being shown in Kassel and called for their immediate removal from the exhibition. It said that “they have absolutely nothing to do with free expression of opinion, but are an expression of an old-style antisemitism.”

Organizers said Monday — three days after it went up — that the work would be covered up, in what they said was a joint decision with the art collective. On Tuesday, Kassel Mayor Christian Geselle said that it would be taken down altogether during the day.

Germany's culture minister, Claudia Roth, said in a statement that its removal was “overdue” and “is only a first step."

“More must follow,” she added. “It must be cleared up how it was possible for this mural with antisemitic figurative elements to be installed there.”

This year's documenta, which already had faced antisemitism allegations, opened on Saturday.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page after the decision to cover the banner, Taring Padi insisted that the work — which it said was first exhibited at the South Australia Art Festival in Adelaide 20 years ago — “is in no way related” to antisemitism. It said “all of the figures depicted on the banner refer to symbolism that is widespread in Indonesia’s political context.”

“We are sorry that details of this banner are misunderstood other than their original purpose. We apologize for the injuries caused in this context,” it said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Poland wants formal rules for Israeli Holocaust study trips

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish government wants formal rules to regulate the terms under which Israeli schoolchildren pay Holocaust study visits to the country, including on the presence of armed Israeli guards, an official in Warsaw said Monday. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the armed guards accompanying...
POLITICS
Art in America

Documenta 15 Diary: Beyond Borders

Click here to read the full article. Few of the artists in documenta 15 have savior complexes. Formally speaking, a lot of their work resembles social practice and relational aesthetics, two styles associated with the aughts in which art exists not as objects but as interpersonal exchanges. These absent complexesare key distinctions from predecessors, and they are primarily avoided because the projects on view are mostly made by members of the communities they are also for, lending them a horizontal, rather than charitable bent. But there’s another reason—it’s the palpable sense that the world will end soon anyway, so attempting...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Roth
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Art Festival#German Art#Art Show#Museum#Indonesian#Mossad#The Israeli Embassy#Kassel
natureworldnews.com

European History on Mummies Reveal Disturbing Practice of Cannibalism

Historically, Europeans were driven up with a crazy belief about cannibalism, at the time when they became obsessively fond with Egyptian mummies. Apparently, dug-up human remains are good for the health and could cure illnesses. Their fascination by ancient Egyptian mummies had grown from the Middle Ages to the 19th century, which went on for centuries.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

British-Jewish soldier given the grim orders to 'sort the living from the dead' at Bergen-Belsen dies at 96: Tributes to war hero who helped liberate Nazi concentration camp before setting up High and Mighty fashion chain after WWII

Tributes have been paid to a 'humble and compassionate' British-Jewish soldier who assisted in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen following his death aged 96. Bernard Maurice Levy was just 19 when he was tasked with 'sorting the living from the dead' at the Nazi concentration camp in northern Germany at the end of the Second World War in April 1945.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Tomb Marker Cursing All Who Enter In Israel

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists discovered a warning from a man known as Jacob the Proselyte, who lived 1,800 years ago and really didn’t want you to mess with his grave. This ancient person, who took the name Yaakov Ha’Ger after converting to Judaism, had a creepy message scrawled across his tomb in blood-red Greek letters warning that “any who open this grave will be cursed," according to The Times of Israel.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Temple Restoration Project In Egypt Reveals Dozens Of Colorful Carvings Beneath Centuries Of Bird Poop

The frescoes at the temple in Esna, Egypt, were made some 2,200 years ago, and the temple itself was used for four centuries. For centuries, dirt, soot, and bird poop accumulated on the walls of the Temple of Khnum at Esna. But now, a team of German and Egyptian archaeologists is working to painstakingly clean the site, exposing the stunning and vibrant frescoes of goddesses that long lay beneath.
WORLD
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Anti-Jewish Medieval Sculpture Can Stay on Church, Top German Court Rules

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's top court ruled on Tuesday that an anti-Semitic, medieval sculpture can stay on the facade of a church in the eastern town of Wittenberg, rejecting an appeal by a Jewish plaintiff who has for years argued it is an insult to all Jews. The 13th century "Judensau"...
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

How two 'brothers' from South Philadelphia helped rescue Europe from Nazis

Seventy-eight years ago today, Europe was saved from the Nazis. To many people, June 6 is nothing more than another day on the calendar. Yet it should be recognized as one of the most important days in world history. It was on this date, off the coast of northern France, that hundreds of thousands of Allied troops landed in Normandy, by air and sea, to rescue Europe from Nazi Germany. Two of these troops, Edward "Babe" Heffron and William "Wild Bill" Guarnere, were from South Philadelphia. Their bravery and courage were chronicled in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Heidi Göess-Horten, Austrian Billionaire with World-Class Art Collection, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Göess-Horten, an Austrian department store heiress who just earlier this month opened a long-awaited private museum in Vienna, has died at 81. A representative for that museum, the Heidi Horten Collection, said that Göess-Horten died on Sunday in her home in Lake Wörthersee. “A generous, warm-hearted and wise woman has passed away today,” the museum wrote in a statement. “She will be remembered for her manifold commitment, above all to the arts and to sports, especially as president of the KAC,” an Austrian hockey team. Göess-Horten was not just one of the top collectors...
MUSEUMS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy