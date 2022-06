Contractor error is believed to be the cause of an unauthorized discharge of raw sewage into Brushy Creek after overflowing from a nearby manhole. A release from the city of Round Rock states that on June 17, city officials found and reported this unauthorized discharge, pointing to contractor work done the previous day as part of a project to expand capacity at the East Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant. The discharge is believed to have overflowed from a manhole upstream of the wastewater treatment facility.

