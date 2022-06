The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, an Austin woman accused of shooting and killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at a home in East Austin in May. Wilson, a Vermont native, was known as an up-and-coming player in the world of competitive cycling and was in Austin at the time for a race.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO