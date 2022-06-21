ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

A Couple Found 6,000 Bees Living In Their Walls & They Should've Known From All The Buzzing

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXGYJ_0gHZeCaB00

"Honey, do you hear buzzing?"

That's how we imagine the conversation went inside a couple's home in Omaha, before they cracked open the walls and discovered some 6,000 bees living inside.

Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre say they were eager to plant a bunch of pollinator flowers around their new home after moving in recently, but they had no idea that the insects would actually shack up with them inside their century house.

However, they got suspicious when they noticed the bees flying around near their kitchen window and in their second-floor bedroom, they told the Omaha World-Herald.

Then they listened at the wall.

“If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing,” Thomas Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald.

“Our first thought was should we call an exterminator, but we’ve been reading and there are a lot of great shows on PBS Nature about how important bees are to pollinating the world in which we live."

Instead, they called two members of the Omaha Bee Club, and within a few hours, a crew showed up to cut a hole in the wall and "gently" vacuum out the bees so they could be relocated.

According to Gouttierre, the bees had been there long enough to actually build some honeycombs inside the walls.

“If you have ever seen those, it’s remarkable. Each little space in the comb are perfectly engineered hexagonal shapes," she told the Omaha World-Herald.

Luckily they were honey bees and the outlet reported that the couple was even able to get a taste of the honey.

What a sweet way to solve a problem!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

