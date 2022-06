The decision to suspend Pete Arredondo follows the police response to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary which has been called an "abject failure." The superintendent of the Uvalde, Texas, school district has placed its police chief, Pete Arredondo, on administrative leave. Arredondo has faced a lot of criticism for the slow response to last month's shooting at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen students and two teachers died after a gunman burst into the school, and authorities waited more than an hour to get inside the classroom and kill the suspect. Texas Public Radio's Dan Katz has this report.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO