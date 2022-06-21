It’s a Community Party

The Cambridge Foundation will celebrate its 75th Birthday at Lake Ripley Park on Saturday, July 9 for hours of fun and entertainment with a day long party featuring bands, children’s bounce equipment, food trucks, evening fireworks and of course the beautiful, sandy beach.

There will also be a historic timeline on large display boards in the newest park shelter to illustrate the last 75 years of Foundation grants. The Foundation has provided over six million dollars in community grants since its inception. Entrance to the park for this event and parking are free.

The bounce station will be set up next to the new children’s playground equipment by 11 a.m. Plus Billy the Ballon Guy will be in the park doing balloon characters for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bands will start at 1 p.m. and play until 9 p.m. The first band on stage will be Madison Mystery Tour, the Kids Edition, from 1 to 3 p.m. Driven by love for timeless Beatles music, Madison Mystery Tour is an ensemble dedicated to studying and performing every song in the core catalogue of the Fab Four. The group has performed numerous times to sold-out audiences at key venues and festivals in Madison and around the state.

At 4 p.m. the second band, Harmonious Wail will begin playing. The members of Harmonious Wail are purveyors of Americana-infused Gypsy Jazz, who continue to take their listeners on a ride via the music of the Hot Club sounds of Parisian cafes, to the deepest blues of the Memphis Delta, to the heartfelt folk scenes across every-town-America. This harmonious clique are sublime entertainers, great educators, and will lift your spirits.

Harmonious Wail is a trio of multi-award winning musicians. Sims Delaney-Potthoff, a mandolin virtuoso, and vocalist, Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, vocalist extraordinaire, whose percussive instrument of choice is a cardboard, and Jeffo Weiss, a master bassist who dazzles and mesmerizes on both upright and electric 5-string bass. These talented artists vow that every performance is infused with a perfect balance of inspiration, emotion, wit and storytelling.

At 7 p.m. the final, evening band will take the stage. WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band. Known as one of the hardest working bands in the Midwest, they have played well over a thousand shows in the past six years and released five records. Featuring three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and driving rhythm of the upright bass, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves.

The music will be lively all afternoon and evening. Beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase along with soft drinks. Water stations will also be set up throughout the park. Early visitors to the park can pick up a free Foundation commemorative water bottle at the park concession stand. Or bring your own water bottle and refill it throughout the day.

At 10 p.m., from the beach, Hyland Big Bomb Fireworks, a professional company, will set off a colorful display over Lake Ripley to wrap up the day. Before the fireworks begin, complimentary, glow-in-the-dark wands will be available for children.

Event staff will direct attendees to both reserved handicapped and regular parking. Visitors can purchase food at onsite, specialty trucks all day as well as the park concession stand. Picnic tables are available in the park shelters but guest are encouraged to bring their own folding lawn chairs to place on the lawn.

Come help the Foundation celebrate their 75th birthday. In a community the size of Cambridge, the Foundation is a unique organization. Through their grants, they have launched numerous community projects, purchased and improved our parks, built the community center, supported educational technology and youth sports and underwritten both the preforming arts and local history. The Foundation has a storied past and the organization is looking forward to enriching the future. Flyers on how to participate in the Foundation will be available at the park on July 9 or find information on their website: www.cambridge-foundation.org