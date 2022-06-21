ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Weekend Rundown: Teen Killed During Moechella

By Mitch Ryals
Washington City Paper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration and tragedy marked the Juneteenth weekend in the District. 15-year-old Chase Poole was shot and killed during Moechella—one of the most high-profile Juneteenth celebrations. Two other adults were injured by gunfire, and a D.C. police officer was sent to the hospital with a bullet in their leg....

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

Most of D.C.’s Political Establishment Won Big Last Night, But Could Soon Face a More Antagonistic Council

Much stayed exactly the same for D.C.’s political establishment after Tuesday’s primary. Yet the results also suggest that the ground is shifting beneath their feet. D.C. voters sent a mixed message that defies easy categorization. In the three citywide races featuring incumbents, the old hands cruised to victory without much drama: Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, and, of course, Mayor Muriel Bowser. But the practical effects may well be felt in the ward races, where two lawmakers more inclined to uphold the status quo (Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh and Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie) did not seek reelection and are set to be replaced with two progressive favorites in Matt Frumin and Zachary Parker, respectively.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy