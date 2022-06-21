2022 Steelers training camp: Cornerback

If you play cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you get the benefit of playing coverage behind the best pass rush in the NFL. This group is minus its best player from last season and is counting on some young guys to step up. Here is a quick look at the Pittsburgh cornerbacks heading into training camp.

Ahkello Witherspoon

A strong second half of the season got Witherspoon a new contract and the starting spot vacated by Joe Haden. Witherspoon has a real nose for the football, a big plus for this defense.

Cameron Sutton

The most experienced guy left on the roster, Sutton should be firmly in the fold to start on the outside. But his ability to play in the slot could keep him as the team’s third cornerback.

Levi Wallace

Pittsburgh signed Wallace, a former undrafted free agent away from the Buffalo Bills to give the team another starter. Wallace has 52 starts over the last four seasons and brings a solid veteran presence to a young secondary.

Arthur Maulet

Maulet is a player similar to Tre Norwood who can move between safety and cornerback and should provide quality depth at both positions.

Justin Layne

It seems that things are never going to work out for Layne as he continues to get pushed down the depth chart.

James Pierre

Pierre is another player who has shown a lot of promise but has never been consistent enough to seriously compete for a starting job.

Chris Steele

Very talented rookie with excellent size who should be a sleeper to make the final 53-man roster.