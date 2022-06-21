ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 Steelers training camp: Cornerback

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQ7e5_0gHZKOfh00

If you play cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you get the benefit of playing coverage behind the best pass rush in the NFL. This group is minus its best player from last season and is counting on some young guys to step up. Here is a quick look at the Pittsburgh cornerbacks heading into training camp.

Ahkello Witherspoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvlIP_0gHZKOfh00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A strong second half of the season got Witherspoon a new contract and the starting spot vacated by Joe Haden. Witherspoon has a real nose for the football, a big plus for this defense.

Cameron Sutton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tRCk_0gHZKOfh00
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The most experienced guy left on the roster, Sutton should be firmly in the fold to start on the outside. But his ability to play in the slot could keep him as the team’s third cornerback.

Levi Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Awoge_0gHZKOfh00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh signed Wallace, a former undrafted free agent away from the Buffalo Bills to give the team another starter. Wallace has 52 starts over the last four seasons and brings a solid veteran presence to a young secondary.

Arthur Maulet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqEOV_0gHZKOfh00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Maulet is a player similar to Tre Norwood who can move between safety and cornerback and should provide quality depth at both positions.

Justin Layne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxn5j_0gHZKOfh00
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

It seems that things are never going to work out for Layne as he continues to get pushed down the depth chart.

James Pierre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMFH1_0gHZKOfh00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pierre is another player who has shown a lot of promise but has never been consistent enough to seriously compete for a starting job.

Chris Steele

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v22OO_0gHZKOfh00
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Very talented rookie with excellent size who should be a sleeper to make the final 53-man roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady Going Viral Following Rob Gronkowski's Decision

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning's Photo With "Another Football Player" Going Viral

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has run into a bunch of football players over the past couple days. From Rams Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, to Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer, Manning has been taking photos with a number of ex-players. But it's the one he ran into Wednesday that got fans talking.
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show. Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's...
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Lands High School Job

Former NFL running back Phillip Tanner continues to climb the Texas football coaching ranks. According to Matt Stepp, the Forth Worth Independent School District has tabbed Tanner as Southwest High School's new head coach. He spent two years as an assistant for former teammate Jon Kitna at Burleson High School.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy