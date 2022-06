BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays has become the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle, an accomplishment he completed in the midst of a persistent rain shower. Facing Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin on Wednesday night, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth. That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would make him the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO