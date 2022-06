The Chicks are taking a short rest. The band took to Twitter Monday night to reveal that, due to a doctor's orders, they have to postpone the next three dates on their tour. "As a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone the following shows," the group announced, listing off their engagements in Noblesville, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio and Clarkston, Michigan. The announcement further stated that all three shows have been rescheduled for late September and earlier October.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO