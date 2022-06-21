ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, foods of plant origin

Cover picture for the articleKellogg Co., maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focusing on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg’s also owns and MorningStar Farms, a maker of...

WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Is Finally Dipping Its Toes Into Plant-Based Meat

Carnivores have ruled the recipe world for decades, but it looks like the landscape is starting to shift. Plant-based food products are no longer grocery store items tucked away on a single shelf in the frozen section. The demand for these products is on the rise, and according to a MarketsandMarkets news release, it is going to continue to grow. While in 2020, plant-based meat producers saw their market "valued at $4.3 billion," that dollar figure is expected to almost double by 2025 to $8.3 billion.
AGRICULTURE
morningbrew.com

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies, proving snacks are big business

Inflation may slow your summer travel and tighten your wardrobe budget, but seismic moves from two food industry giants show that execs predict we’ll all keep faithfully spending in one area: snacks. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded companies, focused on snacks, cereal, and...
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

(Reuters) -Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on the snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s plant-based burger may not be ready for prime time in the U.S.

McDonald’s McPlant burger may be inevitable, but it’s apparently not imminent. That, at least, is based on a report from BTIG Analyst Peter Saleh, who in a note on Thursday indicated that tests of the product have underwhelmed in Dallas and San Francisco, casting doubt on the plant-based burger’s nationwide introduction in the second half of the year.
RESTAURANTS
US News and World Report

Kellogg's Faux Meat Spin-Off Faces 'Tough Environment'

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Kellogg Co's plan to spin off and potentially sell its profitable MorningStar Farms vegetarian patties and plant-based meat business could shake up the frozen aisle in grocery stores. But the line of plant-based breakfast sausages, burgers and faux chicken, priced significantly less than premium brands such as...
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

There could be less mustard on shelves this summer because of seed shortage

Your favorite punchy yellow burger condiment could be in short supply this summer. Bleak seed harvests from 2021 have sprouted into paltry mustard supplies in France. And United States grocery shelves might be next, according to The Guardian. With Canada being the world’s number one producer of mustard seeds, severe...
AGRICULTURE
B.R. Shenoy

Kelloggs splitting into three different companies

“Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner value. This has included re-shaping our portfolio, and today's announcement is the next step in that transformation," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release.
BBC

Food bills are set to soar by £380 this year

The average annual grocery bill in the UK is set to rise by £380 this year, according to research firm Kantar. That means shoppers could be paying on average an extra £32 a month for food and other groceries. Back in April, the firm predicted the cost of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

