NEWARK – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has announced that the New Jersey Bureau of Securities has issued a Summary Cease and Desist Order to Secaucus-based National Realty Investment Advisors, LLC (NRIA), and related entities and individuals, after determining the company fraudulently sold at least $630 million in securities to investors in New Jersey and across the nation from 2018 to 2022.

SECAUCUS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO