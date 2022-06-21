ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Want to know about water quality in your Maui County area? Check out this new report

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maui County Department of Water Supply announced Monday the publication of the 2022 Water Quality Report for results of testing compiled from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021. The annual report provides information about water quality and how...

Live skunk captured in Honolulu Harbor; ship heading to Kahului Harbor

A live skunk was captured this morning at Pier 1 in Honolulu Harbor, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release. The container ship that carried the stowaway is heading to Kahului Harbor today, and personnel have been advised to look out for other hitchhikers. The skunk, later identified...
HONOLULU, HI
MPD emergency preparedness training in Lahaina today and Thursday

Today and Thursday, June 23, 2022, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lahainaluna High School campus, a news release said. Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers...
LAHAINA, HI
Maui police seek public help to find missing person Kainalu Higbee

The Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for an on-going investigation to find missing person Kainalu Higbee. The 41-year-old male was last seen May 7, 2022 in the Lahaina area. His vehicle was located on private property and towed. Higbee is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and...
LAHAINA, HI
#Water Systems#Drinking Water
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, June 23-29

Hit songwriter and singer Richard Marx returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for a solo performance on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Marx who will be performing at the Castle Theatre has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including four top five singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s written a #1 single in each of the four decades, including co-auhoring Luther Van Dross’ “Dance with My Father” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.” Marx whose official website is richardmarx.com, recently published his memoir, “Stories to Tell,” a candid, enlightening and entertaining look at his life, career and the art and business of music. His website richardmarx.com includes his tour dates, including California and Nevada and Europe.
KAHULUI, HI
Police arrest man, 54, in connection with Kula murder

Maui Police today arrested a 54-year-old Kula man in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old Kula woman on Sunday, according to a news release. Brian Sherrell of Kula was named a person of interest and arrested for murder in the second degree. Police responded Sunday at about 8:31 a.m....
KULA, HI

