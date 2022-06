Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Over this past weekend, the price of Bitcoin dropped to a new 52-week low of $17,708 before bouncing back to the $21,400 level. Meanwhile, Ethereum dropped to a new 52-week low of $896 during this same period before rebounding back to the $1,100 level.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO