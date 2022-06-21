Search near Alewife station fails to locate man wanted in Billerica assault
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A massive search near Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon failed to locate a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault, authorities said.
Troopers were searching between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2 for a suspect in a domestic incident involving a woman in Billerica, according to Massachusetts State Police.
In a tweet, state police wrote, “Search has ended with negative results.”
State police say Billerica police will continue to investigate the incident.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
