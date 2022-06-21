ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

Search near Alewife station fails to locate man wanted in Billerica assault

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzysW_0gHYjfNQ00
(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car./Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A massive search near Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon failed to locate a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault, authorities said.

Troopers were searching between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2 for a suspect in a domestic incident involving a woman in Billerica, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a tweet, state police wrote, “Search has ended with negative results.”

State police say Billerica police will continue to investigate the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Injured bear prompts closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An injured bear prompted the closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham on Thursday afternoon. Troopers and environmental police officers responding to a report of a bear in the median around 11 a.m. found the animal suffering from apparent injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials sedated...
RAYNHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
City
Arlington, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Billerica, MA
Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester man accused of threatening to shoot and stab neighbors after verbal dispute

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man is under arrest after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete and a gun early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the home of Joseph Johnston, 34, on Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a machete, according to Worcester Police. Investigators say Johnston had threatened two neighbors with a machete after a verbal altercation, and then threatened to shoot them.
WORCESTER, MA
WHAV

Plaistow Police Releases Name of 21-Year-Old Motorcycle Crash Victim from Haverhill

A 21-year-old Haverhill man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Plaistow, N.H. Plaistow Police formally released the man’s name Thursday morning. They said Michael Roy was riding a 1995 Honda CBR600 motorcycle just before 5 p.m., north on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza, when he collided with a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 46-year-old Veronica Pellegrino. Police said Pellegrino was making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect abandons stolen car, tries to hide in woods off NH highway

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A Maine man is under arrest after stealing a car from a New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday morning and leaving it on the side of a busy highway. New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a car thief in the Hampton Falls area around 6:00 a.m. With help from witnesses, troopers were able to track the stolen car to the side of I-95 North in the Town of Hampton Falls. The car was abandoned and authorities closed the right lane of the highway for over an hour while they investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alewife Station#Violent Crime#Msp
Daily Voice

Evening Shots Fired In Somerville Spark Police Investigation

Somerville Police are investigating after responding to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Derby and Wheatland Streets at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, police said on Twitter. Numerous shell casings were found and police said a white sedan was seen fleeing the scene. Anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 2 people shot on walking path in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a shooting on a walking path in Lawrence early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting on a path that runs along the Spicket River near Hampshire Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawrence man charged with stabbing death of wife

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arraigned on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife on June 20. 39-year-old Junior Solis Garcia was held without bail in Lawrence District Court, according to the Essex County DA. Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 20, police responded to...
capecoddaily.com

COPS CAPTURE A COUPLE OF ASSES IN MASHPEE!

MASHPEE – Two donkeys named Ginger and Jack went missing in the area of Orchard Road earlier today. According to Sergeant Mike Assad of the Mashpee Police Department, one of the donkeys somehow managed to kick out part of … Continue reading → The post COPS CAPTURE A COUPLE OF ASSES IN MASHPEE! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
MASHPEE, MA
Boston Globe

Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested.

“I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.”. The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.
Caught in Southie

BPD make a drug trafficking arrest near Mass + Cass

At about 10:40 AM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), the District E-5 Drug Control Unit (West Roxbury), and the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite arrest of Neftali Manso, 53, of Boston, after they observed him engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 125 in Plaistow

PLAISTOW, N.H. — Plaistow police are investigating a deadly crash. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday evening on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle had crashed into a car that was making a left turn. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy