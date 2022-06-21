Search near Alewife station fails to locate man wanted in Billerica assault

(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car./Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A massive search near Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon failed to locate a man who is wanted in connection with an alleged assault, authorities said.

Troopers were searching between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2 for a suspect in a domestic incident involving a woman in Billerica, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a tweet, state police wrote, “Search has ended with negative results.”

State police say Billerica police will continue to investigate the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

