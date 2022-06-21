ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf, Advisory Commission on African American Affairs Celebrate Juneteenth

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor Tom Wolf joined the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs for a Juneteenth celebration at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. June 19 is Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania. Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, the furthest point in the south, with news...

pahomepage.com

Former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker talks America250PA

PA Live! (WBRE) — The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and Governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Denounces Controversial Senate Bill

The Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs denounced controversial Senate Bill 1278, alongside education and youth advocates today. Senate Bill 1278 was introduced on Friday, June 10, ​and approved by the Senate Education Committee yesterday. Similar to one passed in Florida earlier this year, it prohibits school personnel or third parties from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade 3 without parental consent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law. The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels. Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools. Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Harrisburg courthouse named after longtime local judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would designate the United State courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg to be named after a longtime local judge. Just over a month later and it is officially the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse” after the unveiling on June 23. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

If Summer Lee goes to D.C., who will succeed her in Harrisburg?

The night Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee declared victory in her congressional primary race, defeated state house contestant Abigail Salisbury unexpectedly received a slew of congratulatory messages. Salisbury had taken on Lee in Pennsylvania’s 34th district legislative race, where she lost outright by approximately 30% of the vote share. Meanwhile, most...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Fetterman Lands Major Endorsement From Pennsylvania Education Association

Fetterman Lands Major Endorsement From Pennsylvania Education Association. (Harrisburg, PA) - The Pennsylvania Education Association is throwing its influence behind Lt. Governor John Fetterman's run for the U.S. Senate. The state's largest teachers' union has nearly 180-thousand active and retired school teachers and staffers. The support of the state union also brings with it an endorsement from the National Education Association. That group has said it'll donate money to Fetterman's campaign and help with canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wawa plans to expand footprint in central Pennsylvania

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. — Wawa is looking to expand its flock by adding more stores in central Pennsylvania. Wawa said in a news release Thursday that it wants to expand its footprint by adding stores along the Susquehanna River over the next three to five years. The Delaware County-based...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

DCNR Celebrates 2022 Ranger Trainee Graduates at Gifford Pinchot State Park

Lewisberry, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today visited Gifford Pinchot State Park for a park ranger commissioning ceremony honoring 2022 graduates of the department’s ranger trainee academy. “We are incredibly proud of this year’s graduates and are excited to see them...
LEWISBERRY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania gets another star turn in Jan. 6 committee's hearing

Pennsylvania’s political swing state status earned it another star turn in the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th attacks public hearings Tuesday, as the committee aired testimony on Trump campaign pressure tactics aimed at convincing state-level officials, including Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, to take steps to block President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers to discuss moving presidential primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State House committee will review a bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date up several weeks. The House State Government Committee will meet to discuss Senate Bill 428, which would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March. The bill passed nearly unanimously […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Advocates rally in Harrisburg for Victoria's Law

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Advocates rallied Tuesday in Harrisburg at the Capitol in support of a bill known as Victoria's Law.The legislation would end the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state. Instead, the law would only allow the adoption of rescue animals through pet store partnerships.Victoria's Law would also require kennel licensing transparency on all advertising.
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

High fuel prices prompt series of proposals in Harrisburg

Soaring fuel prices have prompted a series of new proposals in Harrisburg. One of the proposals was co-authored by State Representative Ryan Bizzarro. The “End Gas Price Gouging Act” would, among other things, prevent changing gas prices more than once in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state house have proposed a state gas tax […]
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Key Industries

From opening the first university in the US to revolutionizing our country's procurement of energy, creativity and ingenuity is in our DNA. We’ve been innovating for hundreds of years, and that spirit has led not only to a strong economy, but the most diverse economy in the country. That diversity is reflected in the many industries that shine in the Keystone State. Eight key industries have strategically emerged as the stronghold in PA thanks to business leaders and academics, as well as a historical emphasis on maintaining our strength in these industries. Founding the nation's first hospital makes way for the next big biopharma break, and the invention of the lightning rod sparked an energy-evolution still powering our economy today. And while some of our industries have rich historical ties, we are proud to be at the forefront of new and evolving industries-like robotics and technology-just as we were at the forefront of academia and business operations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

