Reading have learned their Championship 2022/23 fixtures, and the first one’s a cracker. The Royals have been handed an opening-day trip to Blackpool, giving fans the chance for a trip to the seaside on the weekend of July 30. While that’s a week earlier than the season usually starts (due to the winter World Cup), it does allow for an extra summery away day.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO