Sioux Falls, SD

SFFR extinguishes early morning house fire

By Todd Epp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire. Shortly before 3:30 this morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 300 block of north Nesmith Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, crews saw visible...

Volga man dies in hospital after head-on crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Volga man has died of injuries sustained in a head-on crash north of Bruce, South Dakota last week. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a pickup and a sport utility vehicle happened June 14th at the intersection of 468th Avenue and 199th Street.
Hy-Vee has pediatric COVID-19 vaccines available

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Free pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. Last week, the pediatric vaccines were approved by the FDA and CDC. Hy-Vee pharmacies do require an appointment for the shot for children ages three and up. Patients younger than 3 should visit their pediatrician or healthcare provider. Find more information or schedule an appointment at: http://www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
Sioux Falls announces new partnership focused on urban agriculture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is announcing plans to help create the Sioux Falls Urban Agriculture Coalition to bolster sustainability efforts and expand food access. The coalition is a collaborative effort of local producers and organizations partnered with the City: The South Dakota Department...
Voices Against Cancer initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Vocies Against Cancer Initiative holds it’s inaugural event on July 9th. The Initiative’s goal is to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, with an emphasis towards childhood cancer and childhood cancer research. According to cancer.gov, pediactric cancer is a term used to describe cancers that occur between birth and 14 years of age. Pediatric cancers are very rare and may differ from adult cancers in the way they grow and spread, how they are treated, and how they respond to treatment. The most common types of pediatric cancer are leukemia, brain and spinal cord tumors, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (a type of kidney cancer), retinoblastoma, and cancers of the bone and soft tissue.
Morning Sports Update: Former Baltimore Raven Tony Siragusa dead at 55; Twins fall again to the Guardians; Canaries’ Ulrich extends hitting streak to 18 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — -Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, died Wednesday. The man known as “the Goose” was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition to broadcasting after his playing career. He was 55.
