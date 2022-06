During the first year of the pandemic, Black people accounted for a disproportionate 15 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. That number is bleak, but it's also probably incomplete: it includes only deaths where an official took the time to log the deceased's race and ethnicity. In many cases, that information was not recorded, meaning the full unequal impact of the pandemic may never be known.

