ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Do I Know Which Landscaping Services I Need?

By Staff Reporter
scienceworldreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost every company wants to have a well-groomed yard near their office. After all, this is their personal brand and can affect their reputation. A professional lawn care company will help you with this, wherever you are, whether you are in Des Moines, Rochester, or Duluth, you can find a worthy...

www.scienceworldreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

I Let My Lawn Grow for No Mow May—Here’s What Happened

No Mow May was started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom as part of a conservation study to support struggling pollinators. Homeowners were encouraged to leave their lawn mowers in storage through the month of May and allow their lawn weeds to grow and bloom. The idea was that participants’ lawns could then produce essential pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators during the critical period in which they were emerging from hibernation.
APPLETON, WI
AOL Corp

3 things to do right now for a beautiful lawn this summer, according to an expert

There are few things more satisfying than a lush, green lawn. But what if all you see outside your window is a lackluster landscape punctuated by patches of dry, brown grass? “Embrace the brown,” insists Bob Mann, technical expert for the National Association of Landscape Professionals, and one of the nation’s leading lawn care experts.
GARDENING
The Daily South

When, How, and How Much to Water Your Garden

Plants can’t survive without water—but too much or too little causes problems. Plants can't survive without water. But too much or too little causes problems that you might mistakenly blame on diseases or insects. More plants have been killed by improper watering than just about anything else. The basic problem is that no two plants have exactly the same water requirements. So you can't put your irrigation system on auto pilot and give all your plants the optimum amount at once.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscaping#Lawn Care#Fungus#Productivity#Weed Control
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
BHG

Air Layering is an Easy Way to Propagate Your Houseplants—Here's How

Air Layering is an Easy Way to Propagate Your Houseplants—Here's How. Over time, some houseplants get too big for the space they're in, or they lose their lower leaves and look too tall, leggy, and scraggly. Instead of tossing your favorite ficus or philodendron, you can air layer it. Air layering lets a new set of roots grow higher on a stem or branch. Once they're established, you can cut off the stem below them and pot up the newly shortened plant. Air layering is also a quick and easy way to make more plants. This propagation method works on many tropical plants often grown indoors, including weeping fig, rubber plant, hibiscus, schefflera, dracaena, dieffenbachia, pothos, and crotons. Here's what you need to know to air layer your houseplants successfully.
GARDENING
BobVila

What is the Average Lawn-Mowing Cost?

It takes a lot of hard work to keep a lawn healthy and vibrant. That’s why many homeowners opt to hire a mowing service to maintain their lawn. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the average lawn-mowing cost ranges from $48 to $210, with the national average at $130. The biggest factor that affects the overall cost is the size of the lawn. Typically, the more grass that needs to be cut, the more expensive the lawn-cutting service will be. Additional services, such as installing a new lawn, weed pulling, fertilizing, leaf cleanup, edging, aeration, laying sod, or seeding will add to the lawn-service cost.
Family Handyman

How To Grow Raspberries

Ever try to grow red raspberries, or the less common golden variety? Both can can seem hard to do, especially because pruning instructions often seem complicated. But as I’ve heard said, “If it’s hard to do, you’re probably doing it wrong.”. Once you know how raspberries...
GARDENING
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Grow Pumpkins So They're Ready to Harvest This Fall

Pumpkins can mean only one thing: the first day of fall has arrived! Whether decorating with pumpkins or whipping up one of Ree Drummond's favorite pumpkin recipes—homemade pie, muffins, and pancakes!—visiting your local pumpkin patch to pick one out is the start of so many special autumnal traditions.
GARDENING
BobVila

7 Important Things to Know About Growing Herbs Outdoors

Growing herbs outdoors is much easier than growing them indoors since the outdoors is their natural milieu. Outdoor herb-growing is also rewarding, as it provides the garden with greenery and your kitchen with natural, home-grown flavor. As for what herbs can be planted together, any that require similar conditions usually...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy