How Do I Know Which Landscaping Services I Need?

Air Layering is an Easy Way to Propagate Your Houseplants—Here's How. Over time, some houseplants get too big for the space they're in, or they lose their lower leaves and look too tall, leggy, and scraggly. Instead of tossing your favorite ficus or philodendron, you can air layer it. Air layering lets a new set of roots grow higher on a stem or branch. Once they're established, you can cut off the stem below them and pot up the newly shortened plant. Air layering is also a quick and easy way to make more plants. This propagation method works on many tropical plants often grown indoors, including weeping fig, rubber plant, hibiscus, schefflera, dracaena, dieffenbachia, pothos, and crotons. Here's what you need to know to air layer your houseplants successfully.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO