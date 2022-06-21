Evansville Food Truck Goes Brick & Mortar with Purchase of Former Read Street BBQ
By Kat Mykals
2 days ago
One Evansville food truck is planning to park it with a new brick-and-mortar location where they will serve up delicious coffees and firecakes!. The Milk Barn Cafe started out as an Evansville-area food truck specializing in gourmet coffee and fresh, made-to-order donuts. It all started with the vision of one local...
Last month I wrote an article about my brilliant Shark Tank idea for a spot like River Kitty Cafe, but for dogs, and instead of just coffee drinks, it served beer. Ask and you shall receive. Some of the Name Ideas I had. I really did put some thought into...
When I first saw that a new gas station and convenience store is opening in Newburgh, I just sort of skimmed over the news but then I saw that it will include a place called Taco Tiendra and I was intrigued. Andrews Fastbreak. Fastbreak is an area gas station and...
Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
A Boonville staple for many years has closed their doors. Double D’s Restaurant is known for their fried chicken and catfish. A post on their social media says all booked catering events will still be taken care of. The owners say they use secret family recipes that have been...
A Tri-State favorite, Great Harvest Bread Co & Cafe Evansville, will reopen under new. ownership this Friday, June 17 after being closed since late last year. The cafe and. bakery has enjoyed a “cult following” and been a staple in the area since it first. opened in the...
If you were to create the Mount Rushmore of desserts, you would have to include cobbler, right? It just seems to me that cobbler is a super popular dessert, at least here in the midwest. Maybe that's because it's so accessible - there are very few ingredients and those ingredients are readily available. Just about everybody has their own cobbler recipe, usually, it's one that has been passed down from one generation to the next - and I think it's safe to say that PEACH is the undisputed champion of the cobbler world.
Please don't hate me, but I "mustache" you a question. It's not the question I'm asking forgiveness for, it's that I couldn't stop myself from making that ridiculous pun. Believe me, I tried to find another way to phrase it, but my mind simply refused. I hope you understand. Anyway, the question is, do you think you have the dirt squirrel, soup strainer, or snot mop in the Tri-State? Your chance to put your fancy follicles to the test is happening this weekend.
The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Steaks, bourbon, burgers — what more could you ask for? The Barrel House opened their doors to the Tri-State today, inviting customers to try their wide variety of drinks and menu items. The new restaurant features over 150 bourbons and 75 tequilas to choose from. The Barrel House is located at […]
The 3rd Annual Henderson Fair Rodeo is returning to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, and we want to send you there with free tickets!. If you can't get enough of rodeo events in the Evansville area this year, another event is coming up on July 1st and 2nd in Henderson, Kentucky. The Lone Star Championship Rodeo is returning for the third year next week. According to the Lone Star Rodeo, contest events include:
Is there anything better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day?. With the heat ticking up a few notches over the last couple weeks, we wanted to highlight all of the amazing ice cream options available to you in Owensboro. Whether it’s vanilla covered in sprinkles...
It's National Onion Ring Day and that, for me, is a high holy day and I decided to celebrate early yesterday. My friend Ryan and I had lunch at Bru Burger in Evansville and I ordered those onion rings in the photo above. They're beer-battered, by the way, and they are SO good. Clearly, I freaking LOVE onion rings. Forget French fries, onion rings are my go-to side orders anytime I go to a burger joint. Heck, they're even my go-to at home and there are several brands of frozen onion rings that I absolutely love.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a party this 4th of July, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org.
Hey, y’all! If you’re a BBQ fan, there’s no better place to visit than Western Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Blues, and BBQ Region. On your trip out west, do note that there’s big flavor lodged in rural Waverly, Kentucky — and it comes in the form of mutton, pulled pork, ham, and ribs. Peak Brothers BBQ is a Union County legacy and is not to be missed!
One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital. The Newburgh teen and Signature School student is spending her summer spreading joy on the pediatric floor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. “I wanted to come up with...
The city of Boonville is saddened today after one of its most popular restaurants has announced that they are closing its doors for good. As a resident of Boonville, Indiana, I have eaten at all of the local restaurants in town. Aside from fast-food chains, there are only a handful of local restaurants to choose from in town. All of which are delicious, might I add. However, if someone were to ask me where to get good fried chicken in the area, I'd tell them Double D's Restaurant, hands down.
For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Bristol Court. That’s off Burkhardt, across from Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center. The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. It turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is now back in their apartments.
