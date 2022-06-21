What Landlords Privately Think About the Real-Estate Boom
By Kim Velsey
Curbed
2 days ago
Rental bidding wars, 70 percent rent increases, and the lowest vacancy rate in 14 years: What does a landlord think?. A year ago, property owners were doing anything they could to woo tenants: paying broker’s fees, offering multiple months of free rent, even giving away Pelotons. In February 2021, the Manhattan...
Eric Adams seems to have a lot of trouble grasping basic facts about Brooklyn homes (whether he lives in them, whether he owns them, what they tend to cost). Over the past year, the mayor has repeatedly said he doesn’t own a co-op at 425 Prospect Place with his ex Sylvia Cowan — and that he transferred his shares to Cowan more than a decade ago. But on Wednesday, the City confirmed that Adams still very much owns 50 percent of the shares. Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams, told the outlet that his ownership was both “transferred” to Cowan years ago and not “fully transferred.” (Levy blamed the failure to report the co-op on financial-disclosure forms on Adams’s former accountant.)
Picture this: A cemetery with underground marble vaults, plaques containing the names of families and vault owners but not the names of burials, and no headstones. Although not what most of us picture when we think of cemeteries, this style was pioneered by one of New York City’s oldest cemeteries, New York Marble Cemetery in the East Village. The historic cemetery, which has housed the likes of New York City mayors, famous architects, and groundbreaking doctors, has even been the site over the years for weddings, corporate garden parties, graduations and movies, which have helped pay for landscaping expenses.
Revel has expanded its all-electric rideshare program outside of the island of Manhattan and into the borough of Brooklyn. Revel will launch its rideshare program in the Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Clinton Hill, Cobble Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, Dumbo, Fort Greene, Greenpoint, the Navy Yard, and Prospect Heights neighborhoods, and parts of Williamsburg. Revel now employs 400 drivers with “stable wages and access to benefits” due to the company’s expansion to Brooklyn.
Although every season has its charm, now is the ultimate time to treat yourself to a summer vacation in the Bronx, NYC. ‘It is the season to bask in longer days, sunny weather, and plenty of outdoor festivals, concerts, and other special events. Indeed, this urban area is bursting with life and fun things to see during the hottest months. So, continue reading to get our take on why you should plan a summer trip to the Bronx, New York City.
Most 21st-century Brooklyn public elementary schoolers have taken or will take a field trip to the Wyckoff House, a modest wooden cabin surrounded by tire shops and fast food outlets. The oldest building in NYC by a longshot, it was also the first structure in the five boroughs to achieve...
During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
Community leaders, government officials and community members joined the grand opening event for the ODA Primary Health Care Network branch in Crown Heights on Tuesday evening, COLLive.com reported. The large, gleaming new medical center at 779 East New York Avenue in Crown Heights boasts 30 examination rooms, state-of-the-art medical equipment...
The City That Never Sleeps appears to have a population that's "waking" back up.(Source: educalingo) New York City — "Don't call it a comeback!" L.L. Cool J once roared. Indeed, with more people moving back to the Big Apple than before COVID struck, perhaps the New York native's old lyric serves as the city's new mantra.
A six-page form on file with the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board reveals that in 2021, the mayor still owned 50 percent of a one-bedroom co-op on Prospect Place in Brooklyn that he bought decades ago.
With a perfunctory wave of a checkered racing flag, Eric Adams kicked off this year’s crushing of the dirt bikes. “Today, as we stand in the shadow of the Freedom Tower, we are freeing ourselves from these destructive pieces of machinery,” the mayor said Tuesday as a bulldozer in a Brooklyn impound lot sat ready to flatten about 100 of them. Dirt bikes, and their four-wheeled cousins, ATVs, are illegal to ride on city streets, and Adams — much like his predecessor, who inaugurated the tradition — is obsessed with them. The bikes, and the Black and brown teenagers who ride them, are easy targets, but they barely chart in the city’s own data about actual crashes. They can be loud and annoying, and some riders go way too fast, but I’m pretty sure I’d rather be on the wrong end of one them than, say, a Cadillac Escalade or any of the million-plus completely legal SUVs on New York City streets.
New York City Mayor Adams today opened 183 deeply affordable homes and a cultural arts center on the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, where he was held at 15 years old. The detention center was closed in 2011, after 54 years in operation with notoriously poor conditions for the youth detained there. The full five-acre redevelopment project, called The Peninsula, will bring 740 affordable homes, an early childhood education center, a wellness center, a one-acre public plaza, and a supermarket to Hunts Point.
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said. The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown Manhattan on Monday. The first robbery happened on a southbound 3 train at the […]
Excavation has begun for The Brook, a 51-story residential skyscraper at 589 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Witkoff and Apollo Global Management, the 600-foot-tall structure will yield 597,824 square feet and 591 units, with 30 percent reserved for affordable housing, as well as 30,000 square feet of retail space and a 12,000-square-foot cellar. Homes will feature interior design by Bonetti Kozerski and come in studio to two-bedroom layouts. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by DeKalb Avenue to the north, Flatbush Avenue Extension diagonally to the east, Fulton Street to the south, and Bond Street to the west.
New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
Newark’s mayor and council have dropped a local law that kept homeless New Yorkers from moving into Brick City apartments with rent money provided by the Big Apple. The move caps a legal battle that unfolded after New York City launched a program that pays one year’s worth of rent on apartments for individuals or families living in city homeless shelters.
A Williamsburg hotel project is up for grabs in a bankruptcy sale more than four years after plans were filed for the tower at 159 Broadway. The project, which is under construction, is being marketed by Rosewood Realty Group, the Commercial Observer reported. Bidding for the project will start at $28 million.
A new proposal would give a payout to people who choose to see something and say something. NYC program pays people to report traffic violations. Police searching for gunman who shot NYPD detective. Long Island town removes gay pride displays from …. Alleged drunk driver steals dump truck for Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Last year, PrideFest was limited to just four city blocks due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but it still managed to draw a crowd of 400,000. This year, the event will stretch from Astor Place to Union Square and promises to be bigger and better, PrideFest organizer Grant Cartwright said. “It’s […]
