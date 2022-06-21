What Landlords Privately Think About the Real-Estate Boom

With a perfunctory wave of a checkered racing flag, Eric Adams kicked off this year’s crushing of the dirt bikes. “Today, as we stand in the shadow of the Freedom Tower, we are freeing ourselves from these destructive pieces of machinery,” the mayor said Tuesday as a bulldozer in a Brooklyn impound lot sat ready to flatten about 100 of them. Dirt bikes, and their four-wheeled cousins, ATVs, are illegal to ride on city streets, and Adams — much like his predecessor, who inaugurated the tradition — is obsessed with them. The bikes, and the Black and brown teenagers who ride them, are easy targets, but they barely chart in the city’s own data about actual crashes. They can be loud and annoying, and some riders go way too fast, but I’m pretty sure I’d rather be on the wrong end of one them than, say, a Cadillac Escalade or any of the million-plus completely legal SUVs on New York City streets.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO