Hastings, NE

Hastings mayor calls for culture change following email release

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Mayor is commenting following controversy surrounding the former City Administrator. At the city council meeting Monday night, Mayor Corey Stutte said a lot has come to the forefront in the last two weeks in light of the resignation of former City Administrator Dave Ptak. Since then,...

nebraska.tv

