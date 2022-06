This weekend is a perfect summer weekend if you are headed to the beach!. If you don’t have A/C, it’s going to be uncomfortable inland. This morning we notice the humidity is higher again with areas of fog. The fog rolls out by late morning and then the sun heats us up fast. The strongest sun angle of the year, combined with our latest sunsets (8:25 p.m. tonight in Boston), and it’s a true summer feel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO