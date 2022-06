Jacqueline Davis, 83, of Rio Grande, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio. She was born on August 2, 1938 in Ravenswood, daughter of the late Bertha Snyder Bates and Clyde Bates. Jacqueline worked in the Post Office of the University of Rio Grande and also worked with her husband in the insurance industry. Jacqueline was a member of Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church, Euchre Club, and Garden Club; she had been a 4-H Adviser. She really enjoyed being around people.

