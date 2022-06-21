Green Light For Housing Project Near Rochester Century HS
By Kim David
KROC News
2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction is expected to begin within weeks on a new workforce housing project in Rochester. It will be located near the former Kwik Trip store on the west side of E. Circle Dr. near Century High School. The...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A plan to add more parking spaces for Rochester Mayo Clinic employees was approved by the city Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday. It will next be reviewed by the City Council, which should happen next month. The plan calls for an expansion of the...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are offering ways for residents to beat the heat Monday. The City of Rochester announced that anyone needing to cool down from the heat can board a Rochester Public Transit bus without having to pay a fare. Riders just have to let the driver know they are looking for a “cool place to be.”
You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Recreational boaters are being told to expect some traffic jams on the Mississippi River in the Winona area next month. The US Army Corps of Engineers has announced a project to replace the aging miter gates at Lock and Dam 5A near Fountain City Wisconsin.
Dear Rochester, Minnesota - Here's How to Solve the Problem With Crows. The Trouble With Crows could be a murder mystery set in Rochester, Minnesota. For two reasons; first, a bunch of crows together is a murder of crows, and second, we've been looking for a way to get rid of them for years.
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News )- Law officers from southeast Minnesota are braving the early summer heat for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The run got started in Hastings Wednesday morning. It's scheduled to end in Rochester around 5:15 p.m. The torch is also scheduled for stops in Red Wing,...
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
Did you know that every day, 22 soldiers commit suicide? That agonizing reality is the reason why the Prevent 22 fundraiser was created in Southeast Minnesota. Everything You Need to Know About the Prevent 22 Fundraiser in Southeast Minnesota. According to the Facebook event page, the Prevent 22 Fundraiser was...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
Is Sorellina’s, which some are calling Victoria's Little Sister, open? We've been asked that question a bunch because there's still construction stuff outside the restaurant. The answer is yes, open as open can be. Sorellina's Officially Opened June 14, 2022. Rochester, Minnesota's newest Italian restaurant is being run by...
Minneapolis, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon woman was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Rochester construction company and a group that operates eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Court records indicate 59-year-old Kimberly Peterson-Janovec...
A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
One of the best things about summer, at least in a kid's eyes, are parades! Having people throw you handfuls of free stuff while you sit down and wait on the side of the road is basically the best thing in the world. If you've been wondering when and where the Rochesterfest parade is happening in Rochester, Minnesota, below is everything that you need to know.
Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide. A woman’s body was found at a remote site on a farm east of Rochester last week. A man who was mowing grass made the discovery around 6:00 pm Friday after spotting...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very warm and humid air settled across Minnesota Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index readings reaching triple digits in many areas. And it's still spring. The heat wave will linger through Tuesday with even warmer weather expected. Excessive heat warnings...
The Westminster Kennel Club was established in 1877 and since then the club has been hosting their iconic Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. According to their website, it's "the the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S." If you're curious, the Kentucky Derby horse race is the longest - It started 2-years before the dog show in 1875.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is accused of leaving his baby son behind in his car when he fled police Monday night. Officers made a traffic stop of a car on 11th Ave SE near the Boys and Girls Club around 10:45 pm. The driver got...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A freak accident in rural Olmsted County Thursday shut down a section of I-90 for an extended period. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a semi-truck pulling a trailer with several vehicles was in the 7900 block of I-90 around 5:30 pm when it blew a tire.
