Green Light For Housing Project Near Rochester Century HS

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO