ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Green Light For Housing Project Near Rochester Century HS

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction is expected to begin within weeks on a new workforce housing project in Rochester. It will be located near the former Kwik Trip store on the west side of E. Circle Dr. near Century High School. The...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Rochester Offers City Buses To ‘Beat The Heat’ Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are offering ways for residents to beat the heat Monday. The City of Rochester announced that anyone needing to cool down from the heat can board a Rochester Public Transit bus without having to pay a fare. Riders just have to let the driver know they are looking for a “cool place to be.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
KROC News

Special Olympics Torch Run Underway In SE Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News )- Law officers from southeast Minnesota are braving the early summer heat for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The run got started in Hastings Wednesday morning. It's scheduled to end in Rochester around 5:15 p.m. The torch is also scheduled for stops in Red Wing,...
HASTINGS, MN
KROC News

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Workforce Housing#Homelessness#Urban Construction#Rochester Century#Kwik#The City Council
KROC News

Rochester’s Warmest Day In 5 Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

New Rochester Restaurant News: Yes, Sorellina’s IS Open

Is Sorellina’s, which some are calling Victoria's Little Sister, open? We've been asked that question a bunch because there's still construction stuff outside the restaurant. The answer is yes, open as open can be. Sorellina's Officially Opened June 14, 2022. Rochester, Minnesota's newest Italian restaurant is being run by...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Former Rochester Bookkeeper Sent to Prison For Huge Embezzlement

Minneapolis, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kenyon woman was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Rochester construction company and a group that operates eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Court records indicate 59-year-old Kimberly Peterson-Janovec...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KROC News

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Everything You Need to Know About the Rochesterfest Parade on Saturday

One of the best things about summer, at least in a kid's eyes, are parades! Having people throw you handfuls of free stuff while you sit down and wait on the side of the road is basically the best thing in the world. If you've been wondering when and where the Rochesterfest parade is happening in Rochester, Minnesota, below is everything that you need to know.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

St Paul Man Hurt In Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 52 south of Zumbrota. The crash happened around 8:00 am near the Highway 60 westbound ramp, where a construction project is underway. The State Patrol crash report says both vehicles were southbound when they collided. One...
ZUMBROTA, MN
KROC News

Heat Wave Hits Minnesota Just As Spring Ends

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very warm and humid air settled across Minnesota Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index readings reaching triple digits in many areas. And it's still spring. The heat wave will linger through Tuesday with even warmer weather expected. Excessive heat warnings...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy